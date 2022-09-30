Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) PT at $4.38

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,343,884 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 283.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 449,969 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 331,516 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

