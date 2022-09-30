Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

