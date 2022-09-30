Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

