711,291 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

