3,000 Shares in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 311,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 211,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,143,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,627.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,281 shares of company stock worth $515,553. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OPBK stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

