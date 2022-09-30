1,350 Shares in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $25.43 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $267.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.