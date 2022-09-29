Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.35

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 14557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

