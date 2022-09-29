Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 67,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

