Veriti Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,497,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.