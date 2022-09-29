Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $321.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.46 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

