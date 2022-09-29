Toews Corp ADV Acquires 5,800 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toews Corp ADV grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.