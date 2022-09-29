The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 233,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

