TCW Group Inc. Sells 14,457 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $299,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

