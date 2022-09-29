TCW Group Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.24 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.79 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. The company has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

