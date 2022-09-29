TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.