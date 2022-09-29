TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 39,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

