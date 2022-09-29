TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLA opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

