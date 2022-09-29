TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

