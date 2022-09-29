Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

