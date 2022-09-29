Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after buying an additional 80,316 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.76.

SPOT opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

