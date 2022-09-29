Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 10,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

