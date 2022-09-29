Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 397.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 295.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

NYSE:PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

