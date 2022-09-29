Sashimi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (SASHIMI)

Sashimi (SASHIMI) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Sashimi has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $455,479.00 worth of Sashimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sashimi coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sashimi has traded 149.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sashimi Profile

Sashimi launched on September 9th, 2020. Sashimi’s total supply is 227,712,831 coins. Sashimi’s official Twitter account is @SASHIMISASHIMI5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sashimi’s official website is sashimi.cool.

Sashimi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sashimi is designed to be a Fair Version of Sushi, with No Team Shares, No Pre-mine & a Cross-Chain Swap Ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sashimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sashimi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sashimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

