Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.97 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.