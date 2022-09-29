Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

