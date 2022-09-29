PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $128,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 300,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9,970.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

