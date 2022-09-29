Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.