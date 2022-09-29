PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.13

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 29440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 30.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,879 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

