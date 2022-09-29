Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,737,316 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

