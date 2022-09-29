M&T Bank (MTB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/28/2022 – M&T Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/17/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $179.15 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Get M&T Bank Co alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.