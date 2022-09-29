Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

