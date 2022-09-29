Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,832.46.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,566.60 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,612.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,479.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

