MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $61.86 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

