Mercurial Finance Price Reaches $0.0157 (MER)

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Mercurial Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercurial Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Mercurial Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mercurial Finance

Mercurial Finance was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Mercurial Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercurial Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercurial Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercurial Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

