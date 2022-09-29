Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

