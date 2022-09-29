MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,034,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,645,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

