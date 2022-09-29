Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 225,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

LOW stock opened at $194.53 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

