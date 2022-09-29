Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

