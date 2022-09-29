Ledyard National Bank Sells 74 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $230.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.11. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $227.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

