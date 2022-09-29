Ledyard National Bank Has $433,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

