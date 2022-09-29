Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $167.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.