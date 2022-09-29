Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $362.35 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

