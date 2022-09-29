Joule Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,903 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

