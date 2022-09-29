iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.