Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 74,248 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 51,006 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

