International Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 209% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,517 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

NYSE IGT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.82. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

