Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 19,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 225,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LOW opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

