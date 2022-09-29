Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

