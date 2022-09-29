Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

