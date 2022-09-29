Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $345.90 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.23 and its 200 day moving average is $361.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.